-$1.29 EPS Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.85). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.18) to ($4.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,525,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,139,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,777,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

