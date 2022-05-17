$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.73. Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $12.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 2.55. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

