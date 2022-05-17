-$1.36 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) to report ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($1.34). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,259. The company has a market capitalization of $965.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,809,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.