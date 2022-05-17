-$1.36 EPS Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) to report ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($1.34). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($5.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,259. The company has a market capitalization of $965.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,809,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

