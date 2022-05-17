$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.45. Hancock Whitney posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

