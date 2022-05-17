$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.