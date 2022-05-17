$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.76. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

