$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

