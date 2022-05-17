$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.