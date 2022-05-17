$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.86. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a market cap of $996.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

