$102.99 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $102.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $100.98 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $84.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $452.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.03 million to $481.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $544.42 million, with estimates ranging from $508.84 million to $580.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $247,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $350.22 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

