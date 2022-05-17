1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.55%.
Shares of GOED opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. 1847 Goedeker has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.82.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
1847 Goedeker Company Profile (Get Rating)
1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.
