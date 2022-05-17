1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1847 Goedeker had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Shares of GOED opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. 1847 Goedeker has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 5,574.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,467,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,301 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 311,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 2,077.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 291,816 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (Get Rating)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.