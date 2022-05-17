$19.72 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will report sales of $19.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.44 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $19.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $80.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $81.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $90.84 million to $100.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TZOO. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

TZOO opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $89.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.47.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,191 shares of company stock worth $2,112,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $6,496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

