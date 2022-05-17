1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

DIBS stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 89,541 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

