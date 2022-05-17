$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

NYSE CPB opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

