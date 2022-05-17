$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to announce $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $197.29 and a 52 week high of $268.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,766. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

