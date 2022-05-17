$2.52 EPS Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.44. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $8.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

