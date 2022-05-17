$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.72 billion to $11.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

FE stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,345,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 721,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,713,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,796.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.