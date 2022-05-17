$21.04 Million in Sales Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $21.07 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $26.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $109.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 308,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 97,136 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 257,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 64,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 million, a P/E ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.