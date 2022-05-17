$211.35 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $211.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.20 million and the highest is $213.80 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $174.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $871.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $878.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $992.20 million, with estimates ranging from $931.10 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,432,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,651,000 after buying an additional 215,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.