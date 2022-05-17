$22.78 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.64 million and the highest is $24.04 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $26.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $85.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.95 million to $92.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.72 million, with estimates ranging from $100.88 million to $149.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 99.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 937,006 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,463,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,252,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.