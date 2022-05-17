2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 143.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

TSVT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 2,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

