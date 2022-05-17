2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

TWOU traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in 2U by 122.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

