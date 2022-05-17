30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
30429 has a 12-month low of C$5.93 and a 12-month high of C$7.00.
30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.46 million for the quarter.
