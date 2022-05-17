$36.13 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.31 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $144.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 156,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $694.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

