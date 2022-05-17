360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $693.92 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

