$365.70 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to announce $365.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $374.70 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $348.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

