$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Ternium posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ternium will report full-year sales of $16.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.84 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

TX stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,208,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 415,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

