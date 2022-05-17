$475.67 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $475.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the highest is $481.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $399.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $372.45 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $317.55 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

