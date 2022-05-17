$547.24 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce $547.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.18 million and the lowest is $546.30 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $570.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $491.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.92. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

