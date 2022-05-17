$66.86 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to post $66.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.01 million and the lowest is $65.50 million. Veracyte reported sales of $55.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $271.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $275.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $325.63 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $334.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.