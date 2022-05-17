$736.09 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to announce $736.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.00 million and the highest is $801.73 million. Zynga posted sales of $711.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNGA. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

