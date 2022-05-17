$8.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.38 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 601.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $44.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $65.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.62 million, with estimates ranging from $70.66 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

