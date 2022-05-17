$8.63 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.38 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 601.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $44.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $65.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.62 million, with estimates ranging from $70.66 million to $297.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:ASND opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.86.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
