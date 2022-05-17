888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 617.86 ($7.62).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 545 ($6.72) to GBX 500 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.51) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

LON 888 opened at GBX 191.78 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 196.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. 888 has a one year low of GBX 175.60 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 494 ($6.09).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

