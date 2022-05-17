89bio (ETNB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) recently:
- 5/13/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $49.00 to $40.00.
- 5/12/2022 – 89bio was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 5/12/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $29.00.
- 5/12/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $27.00.
- 3/25/2022 – 89bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 1,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,182. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $23.07.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
