908 Devices (MASS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 908 Devices to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.2% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 908 Devices and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -56.68% -15.20% -12.07% 908 Devices Competitors -3,288.15% 5.20% 2.16%

Risk & Volatility

908 Devices has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices’ peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 908 Devices and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00 908 Devices Competitors 154 684 949 28 2.47

908 Devices presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.27%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.96%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $42.21 million -$22.17 million -18.20 908 Devices Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 9.80

908 Devices’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

908 Devices beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

