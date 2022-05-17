a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

AKA stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

