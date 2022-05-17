ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $33.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ABB by 320.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABB by 24.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 42,440.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

About ABB (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.