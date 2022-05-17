AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault Acquires 200,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,573.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Veronique Lecault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 82,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,802,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 166,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

About AbCellera Biologics (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.