Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,542 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

