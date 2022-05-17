Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 5,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.90. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.