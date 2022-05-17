Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXDX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $82,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock valued at $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,608.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 341,743 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 401.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.