Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Acciona from €36.50 ($38.02) to €37.00 ($38.54) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Acciona stock opened at $184.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day moving average is $181.79. Acciona has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

