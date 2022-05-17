Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ACHL opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 14.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

