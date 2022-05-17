ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

ACVA opened at $8.48 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

