Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ADGI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,890. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

