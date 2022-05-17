Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ ADGI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,890. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.
