Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.89.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

