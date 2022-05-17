Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

