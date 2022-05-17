Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
NASDAQ ADXN opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.
About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
