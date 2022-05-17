Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 244,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,554,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

