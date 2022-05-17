Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,321,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 119,740 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

