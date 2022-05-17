Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ADIL opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

