Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ADIL opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
